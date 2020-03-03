Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Hain Celestial Group worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,185 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

