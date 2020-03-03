Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.52.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 1,352,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,441,197. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

