Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $714,871.50 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HASI opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 113.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

