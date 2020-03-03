Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $11.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00497057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.06509076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,885,014 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

