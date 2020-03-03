HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $68,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,333,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,793,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

