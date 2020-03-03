Head-To-Head Contrast: Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) & Piper Sandler Companies (OTCMKTS:PIPR)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Financial has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Financial and Piper Sandler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial $15.07 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.27 $111.71 million $7.36 10.16

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Financial and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 14.18% 8.39%

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Capital Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

