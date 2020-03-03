Head-To-Head Contrast: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) & Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -0.70% 35.30% 4.66% Citrix Systems 22.65% 84.34% 12.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.37 -$4.05 million $1.17 35.13 Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 4.42 $681.81 million $4.13 26.34

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Citrix Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cornerstone OnDemand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cornerstone OnDemand and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 6 0 2.67 Citrix Systems 0 6 3 0 2.33

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.64%. Citrix Systems has a consensus target price of $124.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Cornerstone OnDemand on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.