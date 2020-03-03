Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.72 ($21.76).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €23.70 ($27.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -46.29. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a 52-week high of €25.55 ($29.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.