Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 2.22% of Hexcel worth $137,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.