Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to report $465.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.00 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $450.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.