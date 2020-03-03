Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.47. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

