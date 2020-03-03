Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

