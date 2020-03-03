Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 467.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

