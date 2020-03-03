Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $378,643.00 and $20.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.