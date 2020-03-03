Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Sells £144,654.47 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Andrew Livingston sold 22,567 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £144,654.47 ($190,284.75).

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 648.60 ($8.53) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.69). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 697.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 618.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWDN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 614.88 ($8.09).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.