HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 347.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,049 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

