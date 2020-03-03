Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 44.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 767,750 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $11,715,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $306,201. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.