HyperQuant (HQT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $73,202.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 21% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $40,472.00 and approximately $73,202.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

