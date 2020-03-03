I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:BDTX) Quiet Period Will End on March 10th

I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:BDTX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 10th. I-Mab had issued 10,586,316 shares in its initial public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $37,880,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $15,200,000.00. Insiders acquired 2,294,736 shares of company stock valued at $86,972,600 in the last ninety days.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

