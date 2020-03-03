ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) is Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. ICF International makes up 1.3% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.73% of ICF International worth $29,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. ICF International Inc has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Sidoti reduced their price target on ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

