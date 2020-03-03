Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post sales of $227.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.50 million. Ichor posted sales of $137.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $891.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.80 million to $925.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $937.38 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $953.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a P/E ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. Ichor has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

