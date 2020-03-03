Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Icon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Icon stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.27. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.