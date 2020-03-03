ILCoin (ILC) Price Tops $0.0456

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Graviex and CoinExchange. ILCoin has a total market cap of $19.05 million and approximately $135,456.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006691 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000663 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002152 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,986,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,289,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, IDAX, Graviex, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

