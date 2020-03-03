Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,685

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,313.50 ($30.43).

IMB opened at GBX 1,602.20 ($21.08) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,855.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,879.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,636.58 ($21.53) and a one year high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

