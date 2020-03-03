Incent Market Cap Hits $4.57 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Livecoin. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $33,728.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

