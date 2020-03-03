Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IENVF opened at $4.32 on Tuesday.

About Infraestructura Energetica Nova

Infraestructura Energética Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

