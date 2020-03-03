Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Inogen worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Inogen by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inogen by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Inogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

