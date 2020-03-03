Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Inphi worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,782.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock worth $6,209,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

