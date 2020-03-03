Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 625 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.75 ($2,162.26).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Saturday, February 1st, John Kingman acquired 630 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,644 ($34.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 347 ($4.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 294.10 ($3.87).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.