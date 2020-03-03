Insider Buying: Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) insider Asaf Elimelech purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £46,750 ($61,496.97).

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 957 ($12.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. Plus500 Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 962.40 ($12.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 900.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 809.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Plus500’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Plus500 from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

