Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) CFO Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Andrew Kieske also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VICI Properties alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, David Andrew Kieske purchased 225 shares of VICI Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $4,371.75.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.