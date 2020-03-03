Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) COO Acquires 17,835 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) COO John W. R. Payne purchased 17,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $449,977.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,609.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VICI Properties stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

