Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSIT opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.28.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

