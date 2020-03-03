Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $9.36 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,322 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,000. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

