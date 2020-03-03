Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,872 shares of company stock worth $1,567,094. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

