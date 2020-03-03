International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

International Game Technology stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

