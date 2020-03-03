Intertek Group (ITRK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intertek Group (LON: ITRK):

3/3/2020 – Intertek Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/2/2020 – Intertek Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2020 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2020 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/13/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,050 ($66.43) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Intertek Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Intertek Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,362 ($70.53) on Tuesday. Intertek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,843 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,551.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.94.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.