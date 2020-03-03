Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $567,161.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

