Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

