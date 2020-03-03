Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 3rd (AA, AAL, AAN, AAWW, ABCB, ACCO, ACDVF, ACGBY, ADES, ADM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Jumei International (NYSE:JMEI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

