Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Green Dot (GDOT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT):

2/24/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Green Dot was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/7/2020 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

2/4/2020 – Green Dot had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Green Dot had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Green Dot was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of GDOT opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.64. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

