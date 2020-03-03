Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (TSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

2/25/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

1/29/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

1/13/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

1/7/2020 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE STN opened at C$41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.05. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.31.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

