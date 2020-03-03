Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (AGK, AHT, BAMXF, BME, BMS, BOKU, CBOX, CMCX, CRW, DDAIF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Boku (LON:BOKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating.

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. The firm currently has GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 440 ($5.79).

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

President Energy (LON:PPC) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

President Energy (LON:PPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Reach (LON:RCH) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

