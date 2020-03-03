Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (ALBO, AMRC, BGNE, CLIN, COA, DCC, DGE, DLGNF, EYPT, ITCI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. The firm currently has a $0.30 price target on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $95.50 price target on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

