Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 3rd (AZN, BARC, BATS, CDM, CMCX, DLG, DLN, FDEV, GSK, HL)

Investment Analysts' updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 3rd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30).

Barclays (LON:BARC) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.89).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 415 ($5.46). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 4,275 ($56.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,000 ($52.62).

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,255 ($16.51). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating. They currently have GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,545 ($20.32).

Hunting (LON:HTG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 510 ($6.71).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in commercializing chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance material, medical products and others. It operates in three segments: Chemicals and Resins; Fibers and Textiles; and High-Performance Materials, Medical Products, and Others (HMM). In the chemicals and functional materials fields, the Company’s products include poval resin, the gas barrier material EVAL, isoprene chemicals, fine chemicals, methacrylic resin and resin-finished goods. The Fibers and Textiles segment provides man-made leather, non-woven fabrics, hook and loop fasteners, MAGIC TAPE, which is used in clothing, shoes, car seats; polyester; and textiles. The HMM segment provides heat resistant polyamide resins used in electronics parts and auto parts, dental materials; PVA gel, which are used in water purification and wastewater treatment; and KURARAY COAL used in water purification facilities, gas separators, and capacitor materials. Kuraray Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target cut by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

