Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $212.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alibaba Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to .

1/22/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $243.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Alibaba Group is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at TH Capital from to .

1/4/2020 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:BABA opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.55. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

