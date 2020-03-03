Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/26/2020 – Chevron had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Chevron had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $134.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

NYSE:CVX opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

