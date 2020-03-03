Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 12,803 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Pra Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.65% of Pra Group worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pra Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Pra Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000.

PRAA stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

