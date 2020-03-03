Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 160,027 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.94% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

