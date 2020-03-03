Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.08% of Saia worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Saia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.85. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

